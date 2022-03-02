Facts

21:20 02.03.2022

Zaluzhny, US military discuss command course of defense operation in Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Commander of NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Todd Walters and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Millie.

"I have informed the partners about the course of the defense operation to repel the open armed aggression of the Russian Federation. It was a pleasure to hear and I would like to recite the words of the generals to the entire Ukrainian people, that our military service members, our President and our nation are the pride of the whole world today," the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on the social network Facebook.

He also thanked the U.S. side for its support and noted that he hopes for further active assistance from partners.

