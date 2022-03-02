Russian missile hit foreign vessel in Olvia port – Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service says that a Russian missile hit a foreign ship in the port of Olvia in Mykolaiv region.

"Today, in the port of Olvia, a Russian missile hit a foreign vessel. The administration of the seaports of Ukraine said the Banglar Samriddhi motor ship (the flag of Bangladesh), standing on the roadstead of the port of Olvia, was damaged. The missile hit the superstructure. There is a fire on the ship. Two tugboats were sent to rescue the crew," the press service of the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

It is noted that the bottom went down on February 23 and stood in anticipation of the load, without the possibility of exit due to the restriction of the Russian Navy.