Venice Commission President: Using violence instead of dialogue goes against everything Venice Commission stands for

President of the Venice Commission (For Democracy through Law), Claire Bazy Malaurie, issued a statement that the use of violence instead of dialogue is contrary to everything the Venice Commission stands for and contrary to the values of the Council of Europe.

"Following consultation with the Bureau of the Venice Commission, I express the deep shock and dismay generated by the aggression against Ukraine. Using violence instead of dialogue goes against everything that the Venice Commission stands for; it goes against the core values of the Council of Europe: democracy, the rule of law and, of course, the protection of human rights," Malaurie's statement reads.

She assured that "through its work, the Venice Commission supported Ukraine in the promotion of European principles and values and it will continue to do so."