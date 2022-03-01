Facts

20:08 01.03.2022

Shurma urges citizens to pay with payment cards due to difficulties with cash delivery

Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma called on citizens to pay for purchases using payment cards due to difficulties with the delivery of cash.

"Dear Ukrainians! Pay, where possible, with bank cards, not cash! Today, cash is difficult to transport around the country. Ukraine's banking system is working, and it will continue to do so. Reduce the risks for yourself, stores and collectors. Contribute to the victory. Pay by card. Everything will be Ukraine!" Shurma wrote on his Facebook page.

However, in the comments to this post, people reported that many stores do not accept cards. To which the Deputy Head of the President's Office replied that within one or two days all grocery, pharmacy chains and gas stations would accept cards.

"Now active work is underway with them. Moreover, they will issue cash under cards," Shurma wrote.

