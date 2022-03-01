Ukrzaliznytsia opens its warehouse in Lviv to collect, send humanitarian aid

Ukrzaliznytsia will take humanitarian cargo to its warehouse in Lviv for further shipment by rail to Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Odesa.

"The priority types of cargo are medicines, hygiene products, long-term storage food, clothing, bottled water, baby products [food, diapers, etc.], sleeping bags and mats," Ukrzaliznytsia said on the Telegram channel.

The company asks to provide goods in whole packages, preferably on pallets.

Cargoes are accepted at the address: Lviv, 2 Shyroka Street.