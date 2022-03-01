BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) will monitor cases of unjustified increases in prices for housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs), services and goods and asks to report such cases to zvernennya@esbu.gov.ua.

"The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine will monitor cases of unjustified increases in housing prices for internally displaced persons, services and goods. We believe that such actions of some businessmen in our native Ukraine during martial law should be equated with looting," the government agency wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In the future, the Bureau intends to treat these cases as economic crimes, and will now report this to the Territorial Defense.

"We will promptly report to the Territorial Defense and record them at the BES for further investigation in peacetime," the statement said.