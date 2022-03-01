Facts

15:49 01.03.2022

BES to monitor cases of unjustified increase in prices for housing for IDPs, services and goods

1 min read

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) will monitor cases of unjustified increases in prices for housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs), services and goods and asks to report such cases to zvernennya@esbu.gov.ua.

"The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine will monitor cases of unjustified increases in housing prices for internally displaced persons, services and goods. We believe that such actions of some businessmen in our native Ukraine during martial law should be equated with looting," the government agency wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In the future, the Bureau intends to treat these cases as economic crimes, and will now report this to the Territorial Defense.

"We will promptly report to the Territorial Defense and record them at the BES for further investigation in peacetime," the statement said.

Tags: #bes #residents
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 17.08.2021
Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

Duration, scandals accompany selection process for Economic Security Bureau director – EBA

12:40 12.05.2021
Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Normal work of BES means end of shadow economy in one year or two – MP Hetmantsev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission President promises new sanctions against Russia

City hospital shelled in Kharkiv, number of victims being established – Arestovych

Russian invaders shell residential areas with rockets – Chernihiv regional administration head

European Parliament recognizes Ukraine's European perspective

At least ten people killed, over 20 wounded as result of cruise missile attack on center of Kharkiv – State Emergency Service

LATEST

First swap of prisoners takes place in Sumy region - Regional Administration head

Visa, MasterCard block cards of sanctioned Russian banks, their subsidiaries

Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

Prosecutor General: We start consultations with intl partners to detain Russian criminals when entering civilized countries

It is safest of all indoors behind two blank walls, bathroom - Counter Disinformation Center

Regulator passes further decisions to ensure stable functioning of electricity market during war with Russia

Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukrzaliznytsia draws up no evacuation lists, such reports fake news

ICRC says it needs EUR 243 mln to help Ukrainians

Critical cargo carriers cross border without restrictions – Infrastructure Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD