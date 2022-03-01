Facts

10:07 01.03.2022

As result of shelling in center of Kharkiv, six people wounded, including one child, death toll being specified – State Emergency Service

1 min read

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says six victims of the shelling of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, including one child.

"As a result of the shelling of the building of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, six people were wounded, including one child. The death toll is being specified. The fire on the roof of the opera house has been destroyed," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #kharkiv #shelling #wounded
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:32 01.03.2022
Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

10:07 01.03.2022
Russian shelling in central Kharkhiv damages regional administration building, opera theatre, philarmonic, residential area – State Emergency Service

Russian shelling in central Kharkhiv damages regional administration building, opera theatre, philarmonic, residential area – State Emergency Service

09:21 01.03.2022
Zelensky: shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops is a war crime, intl tribunal will follow

Zelensky: shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops is a war crime, intl tribunal will follow

09:12 01.03.2022
Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

09:10 01.03.2022
Center of Kharkiv being shelled – A. Gerashchenko

Center of Kharkiv being shelled – A. Gerashchenko

21:17 28.02.2022
Nine people killed, 37 wounded in Kharkiv over shelling by Russian troops – mayor

Nine people killed, 37 wounded in Kharkiv over shelling by Russian troops – mayor

20:47 28.02.2022
As result of air attack on military unit in Brovary, one killed, five wounded

As result of air attack on military unit in Brovary, one killed, five wounded

16:56 28.02.2022
Residential areas shelled in Kharkiv, all rules of warfare violated – Denysenko

Residential areas shelled in Kharkiv, all rules of warfare violated – Denysenko

16:48 28.02.2022
Some 11 people killed, dozens wounded due to shelling in Kharkiv by Russian troops – local authorities

Some 11 people killed, dozens wounded due to shelling in Kharkiv by Russian troops – local authorities

15:27 28.02.2022
After last shelling of Kharkiv, 31 people wounded – city council

After last shelling of Kharkiv, 31 people wounded – city council

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Podoliak: goal of Russia is clear – mass panic, civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure

Over 70 people died in Okhtyrka amid shelling of military unit by Russian military – head of regional state administration

Two people killed, three more wounded over missile attacks by Russian military in Vasylkiv - mayor

Presidents of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia call for immediate granting Ukraine status of EU candidate country

Nine people killed, 37 wounded in Kharkiv over shelling by Russian troops – mayor

LATEST

Technical stage of synchronization of Ukraine's energy grid with European one to last about two weeks – Energy Ministry

Chenihiv mayor sets bounties for destroying enemy equipment, capturing, killing Russian invaders

'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

Aggressor shell hits maternity hospital in Kyiv region, patients evacuated

PMs of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia urges leadership of Twitter, Google, YouTube, Facebook to block Russian propaganda channels – Tkachenko

From beginning of invasion, Russian army lost 5,710 killed, wounded, including 198 tanks, 29 helicopters – General Staff

Additional military and humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine from Lithuania - Kuleba

Spain going to legalize all Ukrainians in country – PM

Kyiv defenders inflict irreparable losses on enemy, many Russian equipment abandoned, even more burned – Kyiv defense commander

OKKO lifts limits for diesel fuel purchase

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD