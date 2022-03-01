As result of shelling in center of Kharkiv, six people wounded, including one child, death toll being specified – State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says six victims of the shelling of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, including one child.

"As a result of the shelling of the building of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, six people were wounded, including one child. The death toll is being specified. The fire on the roof of the opera house has been destroyed," the State Emergency Service said on the Telegram channel.