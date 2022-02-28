EU support for emergency synchronization of Ukraine's energy system with ENTSO-E to be historic decision – Ukrenergo head

The connection of the Ukrainian energy system to the ENTSO-E energy grid, which is envisaged in a few weeks amid Russia's military aggression, will be a historic decision that can help in the war and become the best solution for the future, Chairperson of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said.

"Ukraine's accession to the ENTSO-E energy grid will be a historic decision and evidence that Ukraine is an integral part of the European space. The European energy system will stretch from Mariupol to Lisbon. Ukrenergo and the entire energy industry have been preparing for this decision for six years," Kudrytsky said.

He said that during the preparation for integration, Ukraine has invested more than EUR 700 million in the development of the electric power infrastructure, strengthened the cyber protection of energy facilities, and met all the key technical conditions for it.

Integration into the European energy grid will not only help Ukraine during the war, but will also become the best solution for the future.

"After the war, it will allow Ukraine and Europe to jointly develop their energy sector and improve the energy security of all European countries," the company said in the statement.

The company said the Ukrainian power system should be integrated into the power grids of continental Europe ENTSO-E as soon as possible.

"This position was supported by the energy ministers of the EU countries at an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council," Ukrenergo said.

The company explained that Ukraine has already proven its ability to manage the energy system during Russia's military aggression and information attacks and maintain its stable operation.

"The transmission system operator Ukrenergo and other Ukrainian energy companies are doing everything today to ensure that the armed forces of Ukraine, territorial defense and civilians have a sustainable power supply under any conditions," the company said.

According to the statements, if Russia continues to violate international law during the war and launches an armed strike on the Ukrainian energy system, Ukraine will need support from European partners and Europe as a whole.

"This support will allow Ukrenergo to maintain a sustainable power supply to the military infrastructure, which will help our heroic army continue to defend Ukraine, and Ukrainian hospitals to provide medical assistance. This will avoid a humanitarian and environmental disaster and not leave Ukrainian cities without electricity, water and heat," the company said.

For his part, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko on his Facebook thanked the energy ministers of the EU member states "for the unprecedented support for Ukraine in the face of the most flagrant Russian aggression against our state."

"The meeting of ministers testified that the EU is clearly aware of the need to counter the challenges posed by armed aggression against Ukraine," the minister said, adding that along with military and humanitarian assistance, the EU also supports the speedy connection of the Ukrainian energy system to the interconnected grid of continental Europe.

According to him, the necessary technical things will be solved in close coordination with the European Commission, the EU countries and the closest international partners.