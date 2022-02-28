Facts

19:44 28.02.2022

Six people wounded as result of air attack in Brovary – mayor

Mayor of Brovary, Kyiv region, Ihor Sapozhko, said that six people were wounded as a result of an air attack on the outskirts of the city.

"Updated information - after the air raid six wounded. Do not leave the shelter!" Sapozhko said on his Facebook on Monday.

Earlier, the mayor said that an air raid was carried out on the outskirts of Brovary in the direction of Kyiv and there were wounded.

Social networks report that the strike was carried out on a military radar communications center in Brovary.

