Intensive shelling continues in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

In Chernihiv on Monday, Russian troops continue intensive shelling. Private and high-rise buildings have been hit," Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said.

"The enemy is mercilessly shelling Chernihiv. As of 12:20 on February 28, intensive shelling of the city lasted 20 minutes… Private residences and multi-storey residential buildings are in the affected area," the service said, adding that Epicenter shopping center was hit and on fire.

