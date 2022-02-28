Facts

13:00 28.02.2022

Intensive shelling continues in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

1 min read
Intensive shelling continues in Chernihiv – State Emergency Service

In Chernihiv on Monday, Russian troops continue intensive shelling. Private and high-rise buildings have been hit," Ukraine's State Emergency Service has said.

"The enemy is mercilessly shelling Chernihiv. As of 12:20 on February 28, intensive shelling of the city lasted 20 minutes… Private residences and multi-storey residential buildings are in the affected area," the service said, adding that Epicenter shopping center was hit and on fire.

Source: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/4030?single

Tags: #chernihiv #state_emergency_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:01 28.02.2022
Russian army slows speed of invasion, all attacks repelled, enemy demoralized – AFU General Staff

Russian army slows speed of invasion, all attacks repelled, enemy demoralized – AFU General Staff

09:59 27.02.2022
Shell hits nine-story building in Bucha preliminary no casualties reported – State Emergency Service

Shell hits nine-story building in Bucha preliminary no casualties reported – State Emergency Service

11:34 26.02.2022
Following collapse of cars from the destroyed bridge in Kyiv region 4 people injured, 1 child dies – State Emergency Ser

Following collapse of cars from the destroyed bridge in Kyiv region 4 people injured, 1 child dies – State Emergency Ser

11:22 26.02.2022
Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

Two people die in fire in garages, warehouses in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – State Emergency Service

14:11 13.01.2022
Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

09:41 06.08.2021
Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

10:31 18.02.2021
Bolt taxi service starts working in Chernihiv

Bolt taxi service starts working in Chernihiv

08:24 26.10.2020
Man steals box with Zelensky's survey forms in Chernihiv

Man steals box with Zelensky's survey forms in Chernihiv

11:54 29.11.2019
TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

12:58 31.03.2019
Police mulling hooliganism charges against man detained in Chernihiv for trying to set polling station on fire – Interior Ministry

Police mulling hooliganism charges against man detained in Chernihiv for trying to set polling station on fire – Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with Grad rocket launchers – A. Gerashchenko

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

Some 32 countries close sky for Russians – Kuleba

Ukraine applies to EU with request for immediate accession under special procedure – Zelensky

LATEST

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with Grad rocket launchers – A. Gerashchenko

U.S. Embassy: Mriya to never die

Macron will meet with Scholz, von der Leyen in Paris on Monday to discuss situation regarding Ukraine - media

NATO steps up support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Ukrainian diplomacy mobilizes unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine – FM

Kyiv metro resumes partial operations along several lines

France hands over 33 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Some 16 Ukrainian children killed in Russian shelling in four days – Zelensky

UNHRC votes to hold urgent debate on Ukraine

Ukrainian leaders begin taking the initiative – NSDC Secretary

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD