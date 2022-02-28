Ukrainian diplomacy mobilizes unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine – FM

Ukrainian diplomacy has mobilized an unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine in the People's War, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukrainian diplomacy has mobilized an unprecedentedly broad anti-Putin coalition to support Ukraine in the People's War against the Russian invasion. It currently includes 84 countries and 13 international organizations. Russia is already suffering unheard of losses. And this is just the beginning," the Foreign Ministry's press service quotes the words of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Telegram on Monday.

It is noted that during the first 100 hours of defense of Ukraine from Russian invaders, Ukrainian diplomacy mobilized more than $1 billion in partner assistance for the purchase of modern weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"The United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, the EU and other countries provide us with a large number of man-portable air defense systems, anti-tank installations, small arms, cartridges, mine-clearing equipment, bulletproof vests, helmets, medical kits, and fuel for military equipment. Now the issue of transferring combat fighter jets to our state is being decided in order to more effectively repel enemy attacks in the air," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled that the anti-Putin coalition of states imposed three packages of painful sanctions against Russia, in particular, the list of Russian banks to be disconnected from SWIFT is being finalized, half of the financial reserves of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation have been frozen, restrictions have been imposed on Sberbank of the Russian Federation, a ban on the sale, supply, transfer and export of oil refining technologies to Russia has been introduced, dual-use export licenses have been suspended, and visas for Russian citizens have been stopped in some countries.

"The Russian ruble has already fallen to a historic low. For the first time in modern history, sanctions have been imposed against the incumbent head of state, Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian diplomacy is conducting an active diplomatic offensive towards a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas. Some 32 countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines and aircraft," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

In addition, in Europe, the Russian disinformation channels RT and Sputnik are massively closed.

"The coalition is developing a sanctions offensive against the aggressor state. Preparations have begun for the fourth package of sanctions against Russia, which, in particular, will include the expulsion of some Russian diplomats, further strengthening of sanctions against the banking system and Putin's entourage. The EU is considering the creation of a so-called 'register of Russian corrupt officials,' which will include both government officials and businessmen close to the Kremlin who will not be able to have financial relations or do business with the civilized world," the report says.

The Foreign Ministry said that the partners had decided to provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than $1.5 billion dollars.

"We have raised more than $160 million to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression. The amount of this assistance is increasing every day," the message says.