Kuleba: External conditions for Russian economy change drastically, according to Central Bank of Russia

"External conditions for the Russian economy have changed drastically – the Central Bank of Russia. The holiday begins," Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, the EU has finally approved the decision to freeze the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. In addition, the UK authorities also announced on Monday their readiness to expand restrictive measures against Russia and impose sanctions against the Central Bank.