11:30 28.02.2022

Borrell convenes meeting of EU Defense Ministers to discuss situation regarding Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said he was convening a meeting of EU defense ministers on Monday to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine.

"I am convening today the EU defense ministers to discuss the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine in view of Russia's unprovoked assault. We will discuss further urgent needs and coordinate our assistance, with help of the clearing house managed by the EU Military Staff," he said on Twitter.

