10:53 28.02.2022

Borrell: EU not ruling out that Putin will not stop in Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said does not rule out that Russia will not stop at Ukraine alone.

He expressed this opinion on Sunday in Brussels at a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the European Council for Foreign Affairs.

"We are concerned about what could happen in the entire region. We are afraid that Russia will not stop at Ukraine," Borrell said.

He then named Moldova, Georgia and the countries of the Western Balkans.

"We must pay considerable attention to what is happening there. I plan to visit Moldova. We must remain vigilant regarding the consequences of the crisis in the Western Balkans and see what happens to the position of the countries that are candidates for the EU," he said, adding that this is a decisive moment for Europe, as well as an opportunity to demonstrate global leadership.

In addition, Borrell said that European diplomacy is working to isolate Russia.

"We are carrying out intensive diplomatic work to isolate Russia, as far as possible, in international and regional organizations," he said.

