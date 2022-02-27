Facts

09:39 27.02.2022

Ukraine forms intl legion of territorial defense forces from foreigners – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine forms intl legion of territorial defense forces from foreigners – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the formation of a new unit – the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, which will be recruited from foreigners who want to take part in repelling Russian aggression.

"To all foreigners who want to join the resistance to the Russian invaders and the protection of world security, the leadership of Ukraine offers to come to our state and join the ranks of the Territorial Defense Forces. A separate unit is being formed from foreigners – the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. This will be a key evidence of your support for our country," Zelensky said in an appeal to citizens of foreign countries seeking to help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, published on the website of the head of state on Sunday morning.

Interfax-Ukraine
