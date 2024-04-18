Press Conferences

14:35 18.04.2024

Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

2 min read
Problems in relations with Poland, situation in USA, Hungarian govt policy having worst impact on Ukraine – survey

Citizens of Ukraine believe that problems in relations with Poland, the internal political confrontation in the United States, and the unfriendly policy of the Hungarian government are external processes that have the most negative impact on Ukraine, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Sociological Service of the Razumkov Center on March 21-27 and presented at a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Thursday.

On a five-point scale, where "1" stands for "no impact" and "5" – for "a very strong impact", respondents rated problems in relations with Poland at 4.5 points, the confrontation in the United States, which is slowing down military and financial assistance to Ukraine, at 4.4 points, and the policy of the Hungarian government, which is slowing down the European integration of Ukraine at 4.3 points.

Ukrainians assess the complication of the political, socio-economic situation in the EU, the increasing "fatigue" from the war in Ukraine, as well as the inability of global and regional security structures to prevent the escalation of conflicts on the world stage, in particular, to stop Russian aggression, at 4.2 points.

The negative impact of the polarization of the global community, the deepening of the global confrontation between the democratic world and the authoritarian states is estimated on average at 4 points, the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Moldova – at 3.9 points, the escalation of the war in the Middle East (Israel, Yemen), as well as the confrontation between the United States and China – at 3.7 points.

During the survey, a total of 2,020 respondents aged 18 years and over living in the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government, where hostilities are not taking place, were interviewed. The structure of the sample population reproduces the demographic structure of the adult population as of the beginning of 2022 (by age, gender, type of settlement). The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. Additional systematic sampling deviations may be due to the consequences of Russian aggression.

