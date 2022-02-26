Facts

15:39 26.02.2022

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

1 min read
PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has opened criminal proceedings under an article on violation of the laws and customs of war in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka (Sumy region), the PGO has reported.

"A pretrial investigation has been launched into the death of seven-year-old Alisa in the city of Akhtyrka in Sumy region under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of rules of the warfare. The little girl became another victim of the bloody aggressor," the PGO said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel.

The office recalled that during the shelling on February 25, 2022, the girl was seriously wounded when the kindergarten was shelled from heavy artillery. The child died in the hospital.

"We sincerely sympathize with the girl's family. The perpetrators will be punished! Prosecutors document all crimes, and the criminals will have to answer for each of them," the PGO said.

Tags: #pgo #stoprussia #akhtyrka
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:14 26.02.2022
Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

16:11 26.02.2022
Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

16:03 26.02.2022
Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

16:01 26.02.2022
Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

15:55 26.02.2022
Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

15:23 26.02.2022
Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

15:21 26.02.2022
USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

15:16 26.02.2022
Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

15:15 26.02.2022
Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

Reznikov urges Ukrainians to report on enemy spotters

15:11 26.02.2022
Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

LATEST

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Prosecutor General: Missile hitting high-rise building in Kyiv qualified as violation of laws and customs of war, we record every Russian crime

Rada calls on UN to exclude Russia from UNSC – appeal

Szijjártó denies information about Hungary blocking sanctions against Russia, offers Budapest for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Weapons and equipment from our partners coming to Ukraine - Zelensky after his talk with Macron

Ukrainian flag over Kherson – mayor

EU sanctions Belarusian Security Council secretary, General Staff chief, deputy defense ministers

Belarus jointly with Russia waging war against Ukraine – head of State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

White House offers Zelensky asylum if needed – media

Kuleba urges mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers to demand from authorities to stop war of conquest, save their loved ones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD