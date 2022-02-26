PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has opened criminal proceedings under an article on violation of the laws and customs of war in connection with the death of a seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka (Sumy region), the PGO has reported.

"A pretrial investigation has been launched into the death of seven-year-old Alisa in the city of Akhtyrka in Sumy region under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of rules of the warfare. The little girl became another victim of the bloody aggressor," the PGO said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel.

The office recalled that during the shelling on February 25, 2022, the girl was seriously wounded when the kindergarten was shelled from heavy artillery. The child died in the hospital.

"We sincerely sympathize with the girl's family. The perpetrators will be punished! Prosecutors document all crimes, and the criminals will have to answer for each of them," the PGO said.