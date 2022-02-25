Russian army loses more than 2,800 servicemen during Ukraine's invasion – dpty defense minister

Since the beginning of the open large-scale invasion of the Russian army into the territory of Ukraine, the invaders have already lost about 2,800 military personnel, almost 80 tanks and more than 500 armored vehicles, said Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

"From the beginning of the open large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the troops of the invading country suffered the following losses (approximately) as of 15:00: up to 80 tanks, 516 armored combat vehicles of various types, 10 aircraft, 7 helicopters, 2,800 personnel," Maliar wrote on Facebook on Friday.