19:51 08.04.2022

Russians not interested in military service under contract – Ukraine's Defense Intelligence

Russian citizens are not interested in military service under a contract in the Russian army, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said on Friday.

"The recent data on selection for military service in Russia testify to the low interest of Russians in contract service. According to a report on the results of recruiting in Yekaterinburg, less than 1% of citizens in the reserve agreed to even talk about the possibility of signing a contract," the agency said in the report.

It clarifies that out of 397 candidates, only two agreed to be interviewed. Some 52 refused, some 203 did not get in touch, while work on 140 candidates is underway.

"There is also a very low morale of those already mobilized. In particular, on March 7, two PAZ buses with wounded Russian servicemen were sent from Novoaydar hospital in the direction of Luhansk. It is noted that most of them have leg injuries. According to the doctors' opinions, the most likely cause of these injuries is self-mutilation in order to avoid returning to the combat zone," the agency said.

The agency also said the unit of Russian special forces, which has experience of military operations in Syria, in full force refused to participate in further attempts to storm Mariupol.

"In the battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine from April 2 to April 4, this unit lost about 30 servicemen. Consequently, in the future, the special forces decided not to tempt fate," the agency said.

