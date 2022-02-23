Facts

10:26 23.02.2022

Putin's statements prove that his plan all this time was invasion of Ukraine – Blinken

2 min read
Putin's statements prove that his plan all this time was invasion of Ukraine – Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin prove that his plan all this time was the invasion of Ukraine.

"Now that we've heard it directly from President Putin himself, it confirms what we've been saying: that he did not send more than 150,000 troops to the Ukrainian border because of benign military exercises, or to respond to threatened aggression from Ukraine, or to stop a fabricated genocide by Ukraine, or any other manufactured reason. His plan all along has been to invade Ukraine; to control Ukraine and its people; to destroy Ukraine's democracy, which offers a stark contrast to the autocracy that he leads; to reclaim Ukraine as a part of Russia," Blinken said at a briefing on the results of talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington on Tuesday.

According to him, this is why it is the biggest threat in Europe after the Second World War.

"President Putin deeply disturbing speech yesterday and his statements today make clear to the world how he views Ukraine: not as a sovereign nation with the right to territorial integrity and independence, but rather as a creation of Russia, and therefore subordinate to Russia. It's a completely false assertion that ignores history, international law, and the tens of millions of patriotic Ukrainians who are proud citizens of a free and independent Ukraine," Blinken stressed.

Tags: #putin #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 22.02.2022
USA to take steps in response to Russia's recognition of so-called 'D/LNR' in coordination with partners – Blinken

USA to take steps in response to Russia's recognition of so-called 'D/LNR' in coordination with partners – Blinken

16:20 18.02.2022
Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

Blinken: shelling of Ukraine in last 48 hours is part of Russian scenario, aimed at creating false provocations to start aggression

18:55 17.02.2022
Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

16:06 16.02.2022
Recognition of 'L/DPR' to be almost amount to Russia's wholesale rejection of its commitments under Minsk agreements – Blinken

Recognition of 'L/DPR' to be almost amount to Russia's wholesale rejection of its commitments under Minsk agreements – Blinken

09:41 15.02.2022
USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

USA offers Ukraine $1 bln loan guarantee

09:16 15.02.2022
Blinken: USA temporarily relocates embassy from Kyiv to Lviv

Blinken: USA temporarily relocates embassy from Kyiv to Lviv

16:32 12.02.2022
Blinken urges Lavrov to diplomatically resolve situation around Ukraine

Blinken urges Lavrov to diplomatically resolve situation around Ukraine

11:43 12.02.2022
Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

Putin, Biden to talk over phone at U.S. initiative on Sat

11:20 12.02.2022
Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

Putin, Macron to talk over phone on Sat

11:46 09.02.2022
Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Situation around Ukraine in focus of US administration – Blinken

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If Russian aggression not stopped today, tomorrow Moscow to use troops in any region of world - MFA

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

LATEST

If Russian aggression not stopped today, tomorrow Moscow to use troops in any region of world - MFA

Decision of Russia's Federation Council to allow troops to enter Ukraine shows who wants peace, and who wants land redistribution – Zelensky

USA to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine – Biden

NATO condemns Moscow's decision to recognize self-proclaimed 'L/DPR', further invasion of Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Kuleba: I submit proposal to President to break off diplomatic relations with Russia

EU calls on Russia to abandon decision to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR' - Borrell's statement

Russian decision on recognition of so-called 'DPR', 'LPR' is violation of Minsk agreements, political unity, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Canada prepares to impose economic sanctions for Russia's recognition of so-called 'L/DNR' - Foreign Minister

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg: Donetsk, Luhansk are part of Ukraine; Russia undermines Ukraine's territorial integrity

Nord Stream 2 certification process stopped – Scholz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD