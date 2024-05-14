Blinken: Mobilization to allow Ukraine harden new defense, give rest to defenders who have been holding line for more than two years

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the importance of mobilization in Ukraine while delivering his remarks at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

"Your recent mobilization was a difficult decision, but a necessary one. The defenders who have so courageously held the line for more than two years need help. They need rest. This will allow both. While providing your military with additional troops to fight off the invading forces," he said.

The mobilization will also allow Ukraine to harden new defenses and to build more units to take the fight to Russian aggressor, Blinken said.

At the same time, "our joint task is to secure Ukraine's sustained and prominent strategic advantage so that Ukraine can not only deliver on the battlefield today but deter and defend against future attacks."

The Secretary of State assured that in the coming days the United States and partners will get Ukraine the assistance that it needs and "we'll get it to you quickly."