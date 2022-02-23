Decision of Russia's Federation Council to allow troops to enter Ukraine shows who wants peace, and who wants land redistribution – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the end of the war has no alternative.

"For us personally, there is no alternative to ending the war, and not a platform or format to agree on this," he said in a video message on Tuesday evening. According to him, the decision of the Federation Council of Russia to allow the use of troops abroad gave "a clear answer – who really wants peace on earth, and who wants land redistribution."

"I am ready to do this both in a bilateral format and with the participation of other leaders. But I want to emphasize that the main thing for me is the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, "the first one we are working on is the summit of the leaders of the permanent members of the UN Security Council, Ukraine, Turkey and Germany. Most of the summit participants have already supported this initiative, in particular, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who confirmed this to me in a telephone conversation."

He noted that "the partners show that there is no alternative to the imposition of sanctions." "Yesterday I spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, who accepted the imposition of sanctions against terrorist entities in the occupied territories of Ukraine. I also had a conversation with British Prime Minister Johnson. Today he announced sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. In addition, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the blocking of the launch of the Nord Stream -2 gas pipeline. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Ottawa will also impose economic sanctions for violating our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the president said.