16:33 19.02.2022

Kuleba denies Russian statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on territory of Rostov region

Kuleba denies Russian statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on territory of Rostov region

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has denied Russia's fake statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on Russian territory.

"It's true that the situation is escalating every hour. The latest is the fake statements by the Russian Federation that two Ukrainian shells fell on Russian territory, about 100 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border. We did not fire, these are not our shells. The last thing we are interested in is to further escalate the situation," Kuleba said at the 5th Ukrainian Lunch in Munich on Saturday.

Earlier, a message appeared on the website of the Investigative Committee about the intention to investigate the explosion of a shell in Rostov region. "Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin has ordered investigators of the main investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee to open a criminal case following this incident and conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation of all circumstances of the incident," the report said.

Allegedly, according to media reports, "a shell that was fired from the territory of Ukraine exploded in Rostov region at a distance of about a kilometer from the border."

Kuleba to leave for Brussels on Feb 21, to visit USA on Feb 22-23 to meet with Blinken, speak at UN General Assembly

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

OSCE Secretary General applies tools for early conflict prevention over situation around Ukraine – Kuleba

Kuleba: OSCE cannot remain passively neutral in current situation

Kuleba: Ukraine waits for report from OSCE SMM regarding passportization of ORDLO residents by Russia

Diplomacy works and deters Russia's aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Kuleba, Blinken discuss further steps to contain Russia's aggressive intentions

Kuleba: Let's hope talks of advisers of Normandy Four leaders will take place in format of personal meeting

Kuleba: Ukraine thanks Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, USA for establishing Partnership Fund for Resilient Ukraine

Kuleba calls on Russia to continue diplomatic engagement

