Kuleba denies Russian statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on territory of Rostov region

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has denied Russia's fake statements that two Ukrainian shells fell on Russian territory.

"It's true that the situation is escalating every hour. The latest is the fake statements by the Russian Federation that two Ukrainian shells fell on Russian territory, about 100 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border. We did not fire, these are not our shells. The last thing we are interested in is to further escalate the situation," Kuleba said at the 5th Ukrainian Lunch in Munich on Saturday.

Earlier, a message appeared on the website of the Investigative Committee about the intention to investigate the explosion of a shell in Rostov region. "Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin has ordered investigators of the main investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee to open a criminal case following this incident and conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation of all circumstances of the incident," the report said.

Allegedly, according to media reports, "a shell that was fired from the territory of Ukraine exploded in Rostov region at a distance of about a kilometer from the border."