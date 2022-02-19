Facts

15:08 19.02.2022

SBU: today's events in Donbas another round of hybrid war against Ukraine

SBU: today's events in Donbas another round of hybrid war against Ukraine

Only the Russian Federation is interested in escalation of the conflict in Donbas, today's events in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are another round of a hybrid war against Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says.

"We officially announce: the statements of pro-Russian terrorists about the alleged plans of the Ukrainian military to launch an offensive operation in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions are fake, a tool for destabilization and do not correspond to reality. We emphasize that only the aggressor country and the leaders of pseudo-republics are interested in escalating the conflict," the SBU said in a statement on Facebook.

The SBU stresses that the SBU officers are serving in an enhanced mode in order to prevent further provocations, terrorist acts, sabotage and other attempts to undermine the situation from the inside.

The statement also emphasizes that the SBU, together with other authorities, is ready to respond in a timely manner to any destabilization scenarios.

"We call on compatriots both in peaceful cities and villages, and in the occupied territory of Ukraine: remain calm, do not panic and do not fall for any provocations!"

