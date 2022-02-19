Facts

14:34 19.02.2022

Russia's actions do not match its words – U.S. Vice President

1 min read
Russia's actions do not match its words – U.S. Vice President

 Russia's actions do not match its words, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

"As President Joe Biden has made clear, the United States, our NATO allies and our partners have been and remain open to serious diplomacy. We have put concrete proposals on the table. We have encouraged and engaged with Russia through NATO, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the United Nations, and bilateral dialogues. We have engaged in good faith. Russia continues to claim it's ready for talks, while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy, their actions simply don't match their words," Harris said at the Munich Security Conference.

She drew attention to the scenario of Russian aggression.

"As we've said all along, there is a playbook of Russian aggression. And this playbook is too familiar to us all. Russia will plead ignorance and innocence, it will create false pretexts for invasion, it will amass troops and firepower in plain sight. We now receive reports of what appears to be provocations and we see Russia spreading disinformation, lies and propaganda. Nonetheless, in a deliberate and coordinated effort, we together are exposing the truth and speaking with the unified voice," Harris added.

 

Tags: #usa #harris
Interfax-Ukraine
