15:37 12.02.2022

Zelensky notes importance of preventing destabilization within country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated the importance of preparing all structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to prevent destabilization within the country.

"We understand that any offensive, any occupation begins with destabilization within the state, with the work of sabotage-reconnaissance groups," he said in Kherson region on Saturday.

Zelensky noted that special exercises of the Interior Ministry units on the border with the temporarily occupied Crimea, which are currently underway, are dedicated to this. "Today we see that everything is working out perfectly. In the coming days it will continue… In parallel, we will hold military exercises," he said.

Answering a journalist's question about the threat of destabilization within the country, the President said: "Such 'surprises' [internal unrest] can be. We must rely on our strength. We understand that such things may happen without warning, so the most important thing is that we are ready for anything. And that's what we're doing."

At the same time, Zelensky noted the appropriate training of specialists: "I think that our specialists, our ministries, our military are at a very serious level. This is the level they demonstrated today."

He also recalled that an off-site meeting of the National Security and Defense Council was held in Kharkiv the day before. "We are not afraid of anyone, do not panic, everything is under control," the head of state assured.

Zelensky watched special exercises of the Interior Ministry units on the border with the temporarily occupied Crimea on Saturday in Kherson region.

