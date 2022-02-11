Facts

Zelensky instructs heads of some regional state administrations to complete territorial defense forces in two weeks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the heads of a number of regional state administrations to complete the territorial defense forces over the next two weeks.

"I would like to appeal to the heads of regional state administrations, as well as to the head of Kyiv State Administration, so that you can do everything in two weeks, without improvisation. Consult with our military in accordance with the legislation on National Resistance... We don't have time to look for something, decide, engage in politics," Zelensky said during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kharkiv.

In particular, it concerns Odesa region, Mariupol, Rivne, Kyiv and Kyiv region, where, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, there are shortcomings.

As Zelensky stressed, otherwise there will be personnel decisions.

He also addressed Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko regarding his cooperation with the heads of regional state administrations and mayors on aspects of the informational component of territorial defense.

"It is very important for us that the information policy should be the same, so that people understand exactly: what will happen – if something happens, what happens, what is the state of the preparation of this or that area now – so that there are no improvisations on this issue either. Therefore, if possible, prepare this plan and connect it with the leaders of local authorities," Zelensky concluded.

