Professionals should deal with national resistance, territorial defense – Zelensky

The organization of the National Resistance and Territorial Defense should be carried out by professionals who should not be hindered, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said on Friday, opening a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Kharkiv.

"Everyone, especially local leaders, must clearly understand: there are things that must be implemented exclusively by the military, exclusively by professionals. Helping them is good, but sometimes not interfering with them is much better," Zelensky said.

According to the President, in matters of national security "there is no room for politics, intrigue, speculation and the chaos that they can create."

"Every day, and even more so now, there must be full interaction of authorities at all levels and a complete understanding of the area of their responsibility – on the part of regional and district administrations, regional and district councils and other representatives of local self-government, in order to build an effective model of territorial defense and national resistance. This is a reliable rear for a professional and well-equipped army, which together form the basis of a strong state," he said.