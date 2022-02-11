Facts

12:37 11.02.2022

Estonia allocates over EUR 300,000 for humanitarian aid to residents of eastern Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with additional EUR 351,700 in humanitarian aid, the Estonian Foreign Ministry reports.

"The purpose of the donation is to support people living near the contact line in eastern Ukraine and help Ukraine prepare for the potential threat of migration," the Foreign Ministry's press service told Interfax on Friday.

"The conflict has affected the lives of almost five million people, more than three million of whom are in need of humanitarian assistance, many of whom do not have adequate healthcare and utilities such as electricity, water and heating. People who have been in constant danger for many years also need emotional support. These problems are exacerbated in the current difficult security situation, which is why we have decided to support Ukraine with additional humanitarian assistance to help alleviate the suffering of residents of frontline communities," Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets said.

The funds are intended to support households and older people living near the contact line, including for the purchase of firewood, basic equipment, warm blankets or clothing. Individual assistance may also be required: food, hygiene items, medical and psychosocial support for those living in front-line villages.

