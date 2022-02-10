Facts

15:00 10.02.2022

Lithuania to deliver Stinger missile systems to Ukraine in coming days - PM Simonyte

1 min read
Ukraine will receive a delivery of Stinger air defense missile systems from Lithuania within the next few days as part of extended military assistance, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said.

"We are increasing the number of military instructors in Ukraine and will provide Ukraine with additional weapons and military hardware. I have told Mr. Prime Minister that Stinger air defense missile systems will likely arrive in Ukraine in the coming days. I hope and sincerely wish that Ukraine will never have to use them," Simonyte said at a press conference with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Thursday.

Tags: #lithuania #stinger
