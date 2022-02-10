Kuleba: OSCE cannot remain passively neutral in current situation

In the face of a threat from the Russian Federation, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) cannot remain passive and must be active and resolute in defending its own principles, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"There will be more than one difficult moment ahead, not one difficult decision, but it is absolutely obvious that a difficult situation cannot be resolved without making difficult decisions. And therefore, the OSCE cannot remain constantly passive-neutral in this process. It is necessary to demonstrate activity and determination in protecting those provisions, those foundations of the OSCE, for the protection of which it was actually created," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Kyiv.

The minister indicated that he supported Poland's initiative to introduce an updated dialogue on security issues on the European continent in the OSCE, and noted that this dialogue would consist of three topics, the main one for Ukraine would be military security.

"And, of course, the topic that is actually fundamental to the future of the European security architecture is how we, the Europeans, will respond to Russia's attempts to manipulate the principles and norms of the OSCE. First of all, this is a well-known question that Russia is constantly asking all OSCE participants: how do they plan to ensure their security without harming the security of Russia. But let me remind you that the only OSCE state that is now committing a crime of aggression against another OSCE participating state is Russia," Kuleba said.

Russia is the only country that escalates the situation in Europe, the minister stressed, and continues its attempts to manipulate OSCE norms and distort reality.

"That is why I believe that the time has come not to prepare answers to Russia’s manipulative questions, but to ask the Russian Federation itself questions: how do you, Russia, which commits aggression and escalates the situation, plan to ensure your security without harming the security of other countries?” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba is sure that it is Russia who should be asked questions. "We should not constantly be on the defensive and constantly answer the endless manipulative questions of Russia. We ourselves must actively ask painful questions to Russia and demand answers, if we really want to protect the principles of the OSCE, its fundamental rules and security in Europe as a whole," the minister said.