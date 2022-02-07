Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

Since the beginning of the current day, February 7, Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire three times in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the JFO Headquarters said on Facebook.

"Not far from Pisky, the enemy opened fire using small arms twice. Russian-occupation forces fired at the positions of the defenders of Pivdenne with small arms. As a result of enemy actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded," the JFO said.

The serviceman was hospitalized, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.