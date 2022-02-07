Facts

17:33 07.02.2022

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire three times, Ukrainian serviceman wounded

Since the beginning of the current day, February 7, Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire three times in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) in Donbas, the JFO Headquarters said on Facebook.

"Not far from Pisky, the enemy opened fire using small arms twice. Russian-occupation forces fired at the positions of the defenders of Pivdenne with small arms. As a result of enemy actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded," the JFO said.

The serviceman was hospitalized, his condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Tags: #wounded #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:12 05.02.2022
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas - JFO HQ

16:35 29.01.2022
Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

11:15 29.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:47 25.01.2022
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid Russia's shelling attacks – JFO HQ

17:39 10.01.2022
Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

10:33 05.01.2022
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:27 31.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

18:21 30.12.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:42 30.12.2021
Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

10:35 29.12.2021
Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We working for another meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers to be planned after Berlin

Coronavirus incidence in Ukraine rises for fourth week in row, to last for several more weeks - President's Office

Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

Ukraine sees 23,378 new COVID-19 cases, 5,024 recoveries, 115 deaths in past 24 hours

LATEST

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Kuleba: We working for another meeting of Normandy Four leaders' advisers to be planned after Berlin

Coronavirus incidence in Ukraine rises for fourth week in row, to last for several more weeks - President's Office

Ukraine's sovereignty is also matter of our own security - Austrian Foreign Minister

Dubilet denies filing lawsuit against him by TAS group for violation of intellectual property rights during creation of Fintech Farm

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

Advisors to Normandy Four leaders may meet this week - German govt spokesperson

Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

Macron to visit Ukraine on Feb 8

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD