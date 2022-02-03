Facts

12:32 03.02.2022

No Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas over last three weeks – Reznikov

No Ukrainian soldiers have died on the contact line in Donbas over the past three weeks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have recorded a decline in the number of military casualties. Not a single [Ukrainian] soldier has died over the past 21 days. I hope that it will be the same in the future. It means that the ceasefire keeps working. We count on a diplomatic solution as the core scenario," Reznikov said.

The intensity of the adversary's provocations has decreased as well, he said.

Meanwhile, Russia is continuing to supply weapons and fuel to certain districts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the minister said.

Tags: #donbas #defense_minister
