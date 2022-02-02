Further Russian invasion of Ukraine would be catastrophe for Russia, whole world – Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could become a political, humanitarian and military disaster, and not only for Russia, but for the whole world.

Johnson said in Kyiv on Tuesday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia's further invasion of Ukraine would be a political and humanitarian catastrophe, as well as a military catastrophe. He believes that this would be a military disaster for both Russia and the world, and a potential invasion would be a defeat for President Putin.