Facts

11:14 01.02.2022

USA prepares sanctions against Russian elite in case of Russian attack on Ukraine – White House

1 min read
The United States has prepared sanctions against a number of individuals from the Russian elite in case Russia takes further steps to attack Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said on Monday, January 31.

"I can confirm we have developed specific sanctions packages for both Russian elites and their family members if Russia further invades Ukraine," Psaki said at a briefing on Monday.

According to her, these individuals are from among those who "are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin" or "play a role in government decision making," Psaki said the sanctions will also affect those "who are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin's destabilizing behavior."

According to Psaki, some of the individuals targeted by the sanctions are especially vulnerable to them because of "deep and financial ties with the West."

In addition, the White House Spokesperson said this reflects only part of the U.S. efforts to deal with Moscow.

