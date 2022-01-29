Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

In the area of the administrative border with the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, tactical and special exercises of artillery units of howitzers Msta-B were conducted, the Command of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

According to commander of the JFO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev, at one of the military ranges of Kherson region, artillery units, in accordance with combat training measures, successfully conduct training of combat crews to inflict fire damage on a conditional enemy.

"During the training, platoon commanders manage artillery squads at all stages of the combat mission, namely during the movement to the area of firing positions, equipment and preparation of positions, targeting and abandoning firing positions," the commander noted.

According to the legend of the exercises, during the reconnaissance of the terrain, an unmanned aerial vehicle detected the advance of manpower and armored vehicles of a conditional enemy towards the positions of Ukrainian troops. The distance to the targets was about 20 km. Therefore, squads of howitzers Msta-B were directed to the destruction of the enemy.

"The shelling of a conditional enemy was corrected with the help of operators of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the moment, the gunners have also improved their skills in calculating the coordinates of targets," Nayev stressed.