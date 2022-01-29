US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

The United States, in the package of sanctions being prepared in case of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, focused on measures that will lead to a decrease in Russian industrial potential, White House national security official Peter Harrell said.

In his virtual speech at the Export Center in Massachusetts , he said: "We can't preview every action, but the intent there really is to have measures that we think will degrade Russia's industrial capabilities and industrial production capacity over time, not to go after individual, everyday Russian consumers."

Harrell also stated that in the event of military escalation, Washington is ready to immediately impose "crippling financial costs on major Russian financial institutions" as well as "to impose a range of quite sweeping export controls that will degrade Russian industrial capacity over the mid- and long term." According to the official, the measures aim to "degrade Russia's ability to have industrial production in a couple of key sectors."

He did not specify the sectors, but other White House officials did mention the aviation, maritime, robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and defense industries.

Harrell also said that Washington is "quite confident we will have a very high degree of alignment with Europe if Russia does invade Ukraine."