Biden, von der Leyen announce joint work on gas supplies to EU if Russia invades Ukraine

The United States and the EU are working on alternative gas supplies to EU countries in case that Russia attacks Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a joint statement released on Friday.

"The United States and the EU are working jointly towards continued, sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks, including those that could result from a further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the officials said in the joint statement.

According to the document, the United States is now the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the EU. "We are collaborating with governments and market operators on supply of additional volumes of natural gas to Europe from diverse sources across the globe," Biden and von der Leyen said in the statement.