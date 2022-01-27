Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

The simultaneous interrogation of the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and MP Viktor Medvedchuk in the framework of the "coal case" is possible if their testimonies differ.

"Poroshenko is to be interrogated as a suspect (on Monday, January 31) ... in connection with the circumstances of the criminal offense regarding the supply of coal to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories in 2014-2015. It is important for investigators to hear answers to questions regarding the circumstances of the events and the decisions made in those years," Tetiana Sapyan, the communications adviser to the State Bureau of Investigation, said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Asked about whether Poroshenko and Medvedchuk will be interrogated simultaneously, Sapyan explained that the investigator has the right to conduct such an interrogation if, after the interrogation of both defendants, their testimonies differ.

"In order to conduct a simultaneous interrogation, we first need to interrogate MP Poroshenko, while MP Viktor Medvedchuk, as far as you know, has already been interrogated. If there are disagreements (in the testimonies), then, accordingly, simultaneous interrogation is not excluded," Sapyan said.