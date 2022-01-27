Facts

17:55 27.01.2022

Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

1 min read
Simultaneous interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk within 'coal case' not ruled out

The simultaneous interrogation of the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and MP Viktor Medvedchuk in the framework of the "coal case" is possible if their testimonies differ.

"Poroshenko is to be interrogated as a suspect (on Monday, January 31) ... in connection with the circumstances of the criminal offense regarding the supply of coal to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories in 2014-2015. It is important for investigators to hear answers to questions regarding the circumstances of the events and the decisions made in those years," Tetiana Sapyan, the communications adviser to the State Bureau of Investigation, said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Asked about whether Poroshenko and Medvedchuk will be interrogated simultaneously, Sapyan explained that the investigator has the right to conduct such an interrogation if, after the interrogation of both defendants, their testimonies differ.

"In order to conduct a simultaneous interrogation, we first need to interrogate MP Poroshenko, while MP Viktor Medvedchuk, as far as you know, has already been interrogated. If there are disagreements (in the testimonies), then, accordingly, simultaneous interrogation is not excluded," Sapyan said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:14 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

18:17 24.01.2022
Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

16:09 24.01.2022
Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

14:48 21.01.2022
PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

PGO appeals against restraint measure for Poroshenko, insists on his arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail

19:10 19.01.2022
PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

15:46 19.01.2022
Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

14:50 19.01.2022
Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

10:22 19.01.2022
Poroshenko calls on Western partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, impose powerful sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko calls on Western partners to provide Ukraine with more weapons, impose powerful sanctions against Russia

09:12 18.01.2022
Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

17:12 17.01.2022
Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

Investigators considering several versions of shooting at Yuzhmash

Ukrainian FM: We see US written response before it handed over to Russia, no objections on Ukrainian side

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

Zelensky and Biden to have phone conversation tonight

Investigators considering several versions of shooting at Yuzhmash

Zelensky positively assesses talks in Paris, declares priority of achieving 'stable and unconditional ceasefire' in Donbas

Ukrainian FM: We see US written response before it handed over to Russia, no objections on Ukrainian side

Kuleba: Russia likely to remain on diplomatic track for next two weeks

Presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania discuss security situation along Ukrainian borders

Ukraine to receive EUR 73 mln technical assistance from Denmark within DANEP in 2022-2026

Zelensky discusses energy security of Ukraine, EU with Commissioner Várhelyi

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD