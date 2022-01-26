USA ready for talks with Russia in case of de-escalation of situation around Ukraine, Moscow's readiness for serious dialogue – Blinken

The United States is ready for further talks with Russia if there is a de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Wednesday.

"We are open to dialogue, we prefer diplomacy, and we are prepared to move this the possibility of communication and cooperation, if Russia de-escalates its aggression towards Ukraine, stops the inflammatory rhetoric and approaches discussions on future security in Europe," Blinken said.