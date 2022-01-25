Rada backs appeal to intl institutions on Russia's military blackmail, calls for setting time frame for Ukraine's integration into NATO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported an appeal to a number of international institutions, including the UN and the European Parliament, in which it points to blackmail by Russia with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in exchange for guarantees of non-expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and prevention of the implementation of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and asks them to help de-escalate the situation.

For the relevant resolution on the appeal of the Verkhovna Rada to the UN, the European Parliament, governments, parliaments of foreign states and parliamentary assemblies of international organizations regarding the rejection of military blackmail against Ukraine by Russia, which it carries out in order to prevent the implementation of European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine (No.6543) at a meeting on Tuesday, some 282 MPs voted.

In its address, the Verkhovna Rada, in particular, calls for strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, developing its Armed Forces in accordance with NATO standards, as well as "supporting Ukraine's desire to recognize its European perspective and determine specific time frames and modalities for the further integration of our state into NATO."

The Ukrainian parliament called on international organizations "to use all possible diplomatic means to help de-escalate the situation, withdraw Russian troops from the borders of Ukraine, and completely abandon Russia from its aggressive intentions of redistributing Europe into zones of influence."

The Verkhovna Rada also calls on international organizations to condemn the position of Russia on blocking progress in the framework of international political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, to use all possible political and diplomatic mechanisms against Russia to stop the buildup of its military forces on the border with Ukraine, as well as increase sanctions pressure on the occupying state.