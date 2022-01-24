Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Attorney Illia Novikov announced the cross-interrogation of fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019), leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko and MP of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk, scheduled at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) on Tuesday.

"We are officially informed that the so-called cross-interrogation of Poroshenko and Medvedchuk is supposedly scheduled for tomorrow. And our opinion is that this whole case is aimed solely at PR effects and precisely so that the media supporting the position of the Prosecutor General's Office, the President's Office, had the opportunity to make such a picture, a video, that Poroshenko and Medvedchuk enter the SBI building at the same time," Novikov said at a briefing on Monday.

According to him, "every time in the near future they say that the SBI is waiting for Poroshenko for interrogation, this should be taken in such a way that they have planned some other show."