14:50 19.01.2022

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has chosen the fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, a measure of restraint in the "coal case" in the form of personal obligations.

The court made such a decision on Wednesday, thus not satisfying the petition of the prosecutor's office, which asked to choose the detention measure for Poroshenko with an alternative bail in the amount of UAH 1 billion.

As reported, on December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigations notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of a case on a criminal scheme for supplying coal from temporarily occupied territories.

Poroshenko has been on a diplomatic tour since December 17, 2021. On the morning of January 17, he returned to Ukraine and arrived at the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv for choosing a preventive measure, but the court session was postponed to January 19.

During Monday, the court was considering the petition for the election of a preventive measure for him. The prosecutor's office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko with an alternative of a bail of UAH 1 billion. His defense lawyers insisted that Poroshenko does not have the status of a suspect, the persecution is political in nature and is not legally justified. The lawyers also stated the need to open criminal proceedings on the fact of bringing to justice an obviously innocent person.

The judge heard the participants in the trial and retired to the deliberation room to make a decision. The ruling on the petition was not announced on January 17, the meeting was postponed to 14:00 on January 19. From Monday to Wednesday the judge was in the deliberation room.

Завантаження...
