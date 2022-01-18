Facts

09:12 18.01.2022

Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

1 min read
Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

On Monday, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv did not deliver a judgment on applying measure of restraint for fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko in the "coal case," the session was postponed to January 19.

"The trial in the case of Poroshenko will be held on Wednesday. The session has been postponed to January 19 at 14:00," MP from the European Solidarity party Oleksiy Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel.

"They decided to deliver the judgment on Epiphany... I thank you and I am waiting for you on January 19," Poroshenko said at the courthouse on Monday evening.

"Something went wrong with them... so far their script has failed ... Today we did not win the war, we did not even win the battle, but we did not let them advance," he said.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 17.01.2022
Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

11:38 17.01.2022
Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

10:34 17.01.2022
SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

10:11 17.01.2022
Poroshenko passes through passport control

Poroshenko passes through passport control

09:40 17.01.2022
Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

09:26 17.01.2022
Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

15:38 15.01.2022
Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. Monday

Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. Monday

16:40 14.01.2022
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

12:56 14.01.2022
Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

09:57 14.01.2022
International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

LATEST

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Website of developer of public websites affected by hacker attack still not working

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD