Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

On Monday, Pechersky District Court of Kyiv did not deliver a judgment on applying measure of restraint for fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko in the "coal case," the session was postponed to January 19.

"The trial in the case of Poroshenko will be held on Wednesday. The session has been postponed to January 19 at 14:00," MP from the European Solidarity party Oleksiy Honcharenko said in his Telegram channel.

"They decided to deliver the judgment on Epiphany... I thank you and I am waiting for you on January 19," Poroshenko said at the courthouse on Monday evening.

"Something went wrong with them... so far their script has failed ... Today we did not win the war, we did not even win the battle, but we did not let them advance," he said.