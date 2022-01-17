Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

The prosecution is asking Pechersky District Court to choose for Petro Poroshenko, fifth president of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party a measure of restraint in the "coal case" in the form of detention with an alternative bail worth UAH 1 billion.

"I ask you to apply against the suspected Poroshenko... a preventive measure in the form of detention... to determine the bail... UAH 1 billion," a representative of the prosecutor's office said in court on Monday.

The necessity of choosing such a preventive measure is argued by the prosecution by the nature of the criminal proceedings, the amount of damage caused, as well as the property status of Poroshenko. According to the prosecution, such a measure of restraint will ensure the fulfillment of procedural obligations by the suspects.