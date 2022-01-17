Facts

17:12 17.01.2022

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

1 min read
Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

The prosecution is asking Pechersky District Court to choose for Petro Poroshenko, fifth president of Ukraine and leader of the European Solidarity party a measure of restraint in the "coal case" in the form of detention with an alternative bail worth UAH 1 billion.

"I ask you to apply against the suspected Poroshenko... a preventive measure in the form of detention... to determine the bail... UAH 1 billion," a representative of the prosecutor's office said in court on Monday.

The necessity of choosing such a preventive measure is argued by the prosecution by the nature of the criminal proceedings, the amount of damage caused, as well as the property status of Poroshenko. According to the prosecution, such a measure of restraint will ensure the fulfillment of procedural obligations by the suspects.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:38 17.01.2022
Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

10:34 17.01.2022
SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

10:11 17.01.2022
Poroshenko passes through passport control

Poroshenko passes through passport control

09:40 17.01.2022
Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

09:26 17.01.2022
Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

15:38 15.01.2022
Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. Monday

Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. Monday

16:40 14.01.2022
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

12:56 14.01.2022
Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

Full text of court ruling on seizure of Poroshenko's property to be disclosed on Jan 19 – attorney

09:57 14.01.2022
International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

International Affairs Committee of European Parliament to hold special meeting on Ukrainian issue on Jan 17 - Poroshenko

11:34 13.01.2022
Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

Poroshenko passes through passport control

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

LATEST

Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Website of developer of public websites affected by hacker attack still not working

Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

British Ambassador urges to unite against Russian aggression, not to be distracted by polarising of Ukraine situation

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

EU strongly condemns cyberattack against Ukraine – Borrell declaration on behalf of EU

CEC announces impossibility of holding local elections in certain communities in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Next PACE session in Jan will be held in hybrid format – MP Honcharenko

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD