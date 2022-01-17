Facts

11:38 17.01.2022

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

The fifth president of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has arrived at the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, where a court session will be held on the election of a preventive measure for him.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Poroshenko arrived at the court building around 10:50, accompanied by members of the European Solidarity faction. Near the building of the court, he was met by several hundred people who support the fifth president. In particular, they chanted "Poroshenko" and "There is powder - we will give fire."

Currently, Poroshenko is speaking to the participants of the rally at the entrance to the courthouse. His spouse Maryna Poroshenko is by his side.

