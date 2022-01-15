Facts

11:52 15.01.2022

U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

2 min read
The United States and France during the January 13-14 Cyber Dialogue stressed the importance of transatlantic cooperation to promote security in cyberspace and discussed assistance to Ukraine, which suffered a cyberattack, the U.S. Department of State said.

"Representatives of the two countries emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation to promote security and stability in cyberspace ... They discussed a range of priorities including efforts to counter ransomware and other cybercrime, build cyber resilience, defend human rights online, and promote the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including through the NATO Alliance. They also discussed ways to support Ukraine as it responds to and recovers from malicious cyber activity," the department said on its website.

As reported, on the night of January 14, there was a global hacker attack on the websites of the government of Ukraine. The websites of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Foreign Ministry, the State Emergencies Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy, the Diia website did not work.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection and the Cyber Police, are investigating the incident. According to the SBU, more than 70 government websites were attacked, ten of which were subjected to unauthorized interference.

