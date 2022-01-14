Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

The publication of "statements" as a result of a cyberattack against Ukrainian government agencies in the Polish language is another attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said.

"We interpret the publication of the 'statements' in Polish as another attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations," Jasina said on Twitter on Friday.

Poland strongly condemns the cyberattack, he said.

"We are concerned about the reported cyber attack on the Ukrainian government websites, including the Ukrainian MFA. We strongly condemn all actions that result in spreading disinformation and disrupting the functioning of government institutions," he said.