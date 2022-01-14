Facts

16:40 14.01.2022

Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sets session on pretrial restrictions for Poroshenko at 11.00 on Jan 17 – SBI

1 min read
Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has appointed a court hearing on criminal proceedings on a criminal scheme for supplying coal from temporarily occupied territories and assisting terrorist organizations in the L/DPR, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) press service said.

"On January 17, 2022 at 11.00, an application for imposition of the pretrial restrictions in the form of detention on Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko will be considered," the court said.

Tags: #poroshenko #court
