SBI, State Special Communications Service investigate circumstances of hacker attack on government websites

A hacker attack on a number of government websites was carried out on Friday night, the SBI and the State Special Communications Service are investigating the incident and collecting digital evidence, the press service of the SBI told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On the night of January 13-14, a hacker attack was carried out on a number of government websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and others. Provocative messages were posted on the main page of these sites. At the same time, the content of the sites was not changed, and, according to available information, there was no leakage of personal data," the press service of the SBI informed.

The SBI reported that in order to prevent the attack from spreading to other resources, as well as to localize a technical problem, the work of a number of other government sites was temporarily suspended.

"The Security Service of Ukraine and the State Service for Special Communications, together with the relevant state authorities, are investigating the incident and collecting digital evidence. Most of the affected state resources have already been restored, others will be available in the near future," the agency's press service said.

In turn, the press service of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine reported that the Diia mobile application is operating normally.